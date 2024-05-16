MOSES KURIA’s fear is gone as he exposes GACHAGUA’s underhand dealings – Look! Is the DP secretly working with RAILA’s Azimio?





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has again exposed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s secret dealings.

Taking to his social media, Kuria accused Gachagua of plotting behind the scenes to freeze him out of the planned Limuru III meeting seeking to bring together politicians from the Mt Kenya region.

‘I am aware that a very senior and powerful personality with prior experience in provincial administration is financing Limuru 3 and he has given instructions to Kioni that if I attend, he will not finance,” stated Moses Kuria.

The Limuru III conference on Friday aims to bring together political hotshots from the Mt. Kenya region to deliberate on key political matters that affect the area, including squabbles amongst leaders.

Besides claiming that Gachagua sponsored the event, CS Kuria further alleged that the event was being organized by Azimio Principal Martha Karua, embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, all allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who is affiliated to Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

In a previous statement, the organizers explained that the event was open to anyone willing to attend.

However, in the unfolding debacle, Moses Kuria alleged that Kioni informed him that he was unwelcome.

“Limuru has always been about the community not individuals and not politics.

"Co-convenor Jeremiah Kioni has publicly and privately informed me that I am not welcome for Limuru 3.

"He has said that I have invited myself,” stated Kuria.

Additionally, Kuria who has previously claimed that he is the senior-most politician in Kiambu, requested his constituents to boycott the conference until it is what he would consider as properly convened.

