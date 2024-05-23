EACC arrests personal assistant of a Senior Government Official for forging academic certificates - Claims she has earned over Ksh 15 Million after securing the job using the fake papers.

Thursday,
May 23, 2024 - EACC has arraigned one Jecintah
Adoyo Hezron, Personal Assistant to the Chairperson of the Commission of
Revenue Allocation (CRA) over the forgery of academic certificates.
She is accused of forging a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts Degree Certificates purporting that they are genuine documents awarded by the University of Nairobi, which she used to secure employment at CRA.
Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, the accused pleaded not guilty
to charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, uttering
false documents, and giving false information to a person employed in public service.
Principal Magistrate Hon. Celesa Okore
released her on a bond of Kes. 2 million with a surety of a similar amount or
cash bail of Kes. 1 million.
The matter will be mentioned on 17th June 2024.
The accused worked at CRA from August 2017 during which she fraudulently
earned a salary amounting to Kes.15,224,522.
The Commission will file a civil suit to
recover the amount.
