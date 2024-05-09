RAILA ODINGA says RUTO is planning to destabilise ODM strongholds using state machinery - Kisii and Migori chaos are examples

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said there is a plan by President William Ruto’s government to destabilise party strongholds using state machinery.
Speaking on Wednesday after
meeting Kisii and Migori County leaders who were involved in a recent
confrontation with their UDA counterparts over the weekend, Raila said the
government is using goons to destabilise ODM strongholds.
“What has emerged from the
briefing is that there is a clear and calculated plan to utilise state force
particularly the police and the provincial administration to destabilise our
strongholds,” Raila said in a statement.
He has, however, appealed to the
party supporters to remain vigilant and “smell out these schemes to weaken the
party."
Raila noted that as a party, their resolve is firm and those out to cause disunity within ODM will not
succeed.
The opposition leader’s
statement came after the party leadership held a meeting yesterday with leaders
from Kisii and Migori counties.
The party had summoned the
leaders to shed light on the recent confrontations between leaders in the two
counties.
During a funeral service at
Uriri in Migori County last Friday, chaos erupted between alleged supporters of
two leaders in the county.
A similar situation was
witnessed on Sunday during a church fundraiser at Etono grounds in Bomachoge
Borabu, in Kisii County.
This is after MPs from ODM and
UDA reportedly clashed forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters to
scatter the warring factions.
