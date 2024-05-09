RAILA ODINGA says RUTO is planning to destabilise ODM strongholds using state machinery - Kisii and Migori chaos are examples





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said there is a plan by President William Ruto’s government to destabilise party strongholds using state machinery.

Speaking on Wednesday after meeting Kisii and Migori County leaders who were involved in a recent confrontation with their UDA counterparts over the weekend, Raila said the government is using goons to destabilise ODM strongholds.

“What has emerged from the briefing is that there is a clear and calculated plan to utilise state force particularly the police and the provincial administration to destabilise our strongholds,” Raila said in a statement.

He has, however, appealed to the party supporters to remain vigilant and “smell out these schemes to weaken the party."

Raila noted that as a party, their resolve is firm and those out to cause disunity within ODM will not succeed.

The opposition leader’s statement came after the party leadership held a meeting yesterday with leaders from Kisii and Migori counties.

The party had summoned the leaders to shed light on the recent confrontations between leaders in the two counties.

During a funeral service at Uriri in Migori County last Friday, chaos erupted between alleged supporters of two leaders in the county.

A similar situation was witnessed on Sunday during a church fundraiser at Etono grounds in Bomachoge Borabu, in Kisii County.

This is after MPs from ODM and UDA reportedly clashed forcing police officers to lob teargas canisters to scatter the warring factions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST