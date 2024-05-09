RAILA ODINGA indirectly blasts MARTHA KARUA for organising the LIMURU III conference with KIONI





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has indirectly blasted Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua for organizing the Limuru III conference.

The Limuru III conference was initially slated for April 19, but the date was moved to May 17, 2024, and preparations for it are in high gear.

Karua and former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, have been holding strategy meetings ahead of May 17, alongside other leaders.

They insist that the Mt Kenya region has been in a crisis over the last two years, and a solution needs to be found.

According to Karua, the Limuru meeting would provide a platform to discuss various socio-political issues affecting the community, emphasizing the constitutional right of people with common interests to convene.

However, reacting to the conference, Raila Odinga through Azimio Spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, said it was a shame for Karua, who is a national leader, to organize a conference that will speak solely on issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

