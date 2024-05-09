RAILA ODINGA indirectly blasts MARTHA KARUA for organising the LIMURU III conference with KIONI

The Limuru III conference was
initially slated for April 19, but the date was moved to May 17, 2024, and
preparations for it are in high gear.
Karua and former Ndaragwa Member
of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, have been holding strategy meetings ahead of May
17, alongside other leaders.
They insist that the Mt Kenya
region has been in a crisis over the last two years, and a solution needs to be
found.
According to Karua, the Limuru
meeting would provide a platform to discuss various socio-political issues
affecting the community, emphasizing the constitutional right of people with
common interests to convene.
However, reacting to the
conference, Raila Odinga through Azimio Spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, said it was
a shame for Karua, who is a national leader, to organize a conference that will
speak solely on issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.
