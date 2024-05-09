Kenya Meteorological Department warns Kenyans to prepare for heavy rains on Thursday & Friday

In a statement on Thursday, Met said the rainfall
will be experienced across various regions in the country.
The agency further said heavy rainfall will be experienced
in select parts of Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Central Highlands, Lake Victoria
Basin, North Coast, and Offshore.
The weatherman called on Kenyans to prepare in advance and
take any precautionary safety measures.
In its weather outlook for May 7 to 13, issued Monday
evening, the Kenya Met said several parts of the country will continue
experiencing rains.
“Heavy rainfall events are likely in some parts of the
Central Highlands, Western Kenya, and the Rift Valley during the first half of
the forecast period,” the agency said.
It added that some parts will also experience very cold nights
of less than 10°C, particularly over some parts of the Central Highlands.
The advisory indicated that night temperatures will coalesce
between 10-15°C in Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Narok, Machakos, Nakuru,
Nyandarua, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Makueni counties.
The scenario will be no different in Meru, Tharaka Nithi,
Trans Nzioia, West Pokot, Kakamega and Samburu.
