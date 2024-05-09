Kenya Meteorological Department warns Kenyans to prepare for heavy rains on Thursday & Friday





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an advisory urging Kenyans to prepare for heavy rains on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, Met said the rainfall will be experienced across various regions in the country.

The agency further said heavy rainfall will be experienced in select parts of Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Central Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, North Coast, and Offshore.

The weatherman called on Kenyans to prepare in advance and take any precautionary safety measures.

In its weather outlook for May 7 to 13, issued Monday evening, the Kenya Met said several parts of the country will continue experiencing rains.

“Heavy rainfall events are likely in some parts of the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, and the Rift Valley during the first half of the forecast period,” the agency said.

It added that some parts will also experience very cold nights of less than 10°C, particularly over some parts of the Central Highlands.

The advisory indicated that night temperatures will coalesce between 10-15°C in Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Narok, Machakos, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Makueni counties.

The scenario will be no different in Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzioia, West Pokot, Kakamega and Samburu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST