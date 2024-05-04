OMTATAH will never give RUTO any peace after terrorizing him over the draconian Finance Act – See what he has done this time?

This is after he sued the Communications Authority of Kenya
over inflated call rates.
In a statement yesterday, Omtatah noted that he had taken
the authority to court over the new mobile termination rates (MTR).
The lawmaker argued that the government has set the new
termination rate at Ksh0.41 per minute which has made call rates costly.
In his suit, Omtatah wants the court to quash the order and
bring down the rates to Ksh0.06 per minute as recommended by the Cost Study
Report.
"It is a matter of public knowledge that the cost of
making phone calls in Kenya is inflated by the high mobile termination rates
(MTR) charged by telephony service providers for facilitating calls across
rival networks," Omtatah stated.
"Mobile termination rates (MTR) set by the
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) last November is arbitrary and the highest
in the region," he added.
The regulator set the MTR at Ksh0.41 per minute on November
17, 2023, but the legislator argues that the new rates, although a reduction
from the previous Ksh0.58 per minute, is seven times more than the Ksh0.06
recommended by the consultants hired by CA, Omtatah explained in his suit.
He now wants the court to quash the new inflated rates to
allow Kenyans to make calls at low and affordable rates.
