RAILA ODINGA ‘reportedly in panic’ as AU set to subject him to a debate with his competitors for the AU job as it formally announces election procedure





Friday, May 31, 2024 - The African Union has formally listed the process that will be followed for the African Union Commission leadership elections to be held in February 2025.

All eight senior leadership positions of the AUC are open for candidates’ submissions and they include that of the Chairperson, the Deputy Chairperson, and 6 Commissioner posts.

In a statement issued by the African Union, the continental body detailed that the elections will be guided by the principle of inter-regional rotation in which the Eastern region shall submit candidates for the role of Chairperson.

Notably, Kenya has fielded the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga as a candidate for this position, making it of key interest to the country.

On the other hand, the Northern region shall submit candidates for the role of Deputy Chairperson, with both regions to submit female and male candidates.

AU set the deadline for the regions as August 6, 2024.

Once all the submissions are made the candidates are expected to undergo pre-selection where a panel of five assisted by an independent African consultancy firm will vet the candidatures.

When approved for the position, candidates vying for the position of the Chairperson of the AUC will provide a curriculum vitae, along with vision statements outlining how they intend to address the most pressing issues facing the AU.

Additionally, in a tradition initiated in 2017, the candidates for the Chairperson position will be expected to participate in a televised debate, dubbed MjadalaAfrika where they will present their vision and implementation plans for the same.

After the debate, during the AU summit, all the members will engage in a secret ballot election process.

Kenya's candidate, Raila is expected to battle it out with candidates from Somalia, Djibouti, and Seychelles.

