Governor ABDULSWAMAD betrays RAILA as he suspends the ban on Muguka and agrees to meet RUTO after being threatened

This is after President William Ruto sent KRA agents to
intimidate him by raiding his radio station in Mombasa after he banned Muguka
in Mombasa; a move that caused serious uproar from Muguka farmers in Mt. Kenya.
The ODM Governor agreed to suspend the ban after receiving a
call from Ruto himself on the same.
In a statement, the governor revealed that he was open to
meeting the Head of State and leaders from Embu County to streamline
regulations governing the trade of Muguka.
Nassir, however, challenged the President and other leaders
to employ similar tenacity in dealing with the abuse of Muguka as used in
threatening him.
The suspension comes barely a day after Raila Odinga’s ODM
supported the move by their governors to ban Muguka to protect their people.
On Wednesday, the governor was convinced that a visit from
KRA seeking to auction his radio station, Radio Rahma, was a direct reaction to
his choice to ban the addictive stimulant.
“We have uplifted the ban in respect to the court order but
I would like to ask the government to also put the same energy that is used to
fight us in fighting hard drugs in our region,” he stated.
