Governor ABDULSWAMAD betrays RAILA as he suspends the ban on Muguka and agrees to meet RUTO after being threatened









Friday, May 31, 2024 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has suspended the ban on the sale and distribution of Muguka in his county.

This is after President William Ruto sent KRA agents to intimidate him by raiding his radio station in Mombasa after he banned Muguka in Mombasa; a move that caused serious uproar from Muguka farmers in Mt. Kenya.

The ODM Governor agreed to suspend the ban after receiving a call from Ruto himself on the same.

In a statement, the governor revealed that he was open to meeting the Head of State and leaders from Embu County to streamline regulations governing the trade of Muguka.

Nassir, however, challenged the President and other leaders to employ similar tenacity in dealing with the abuse of Muguka as used in threatening him.

The suspension comes barely a day after Raila Odinga’s ODM supported the move by their governors to ban Muguka to protect their people.

On Wednesday, the governor was convinced that a visit from KRA seeking to auction his radio station, Radio Rahma, was a direct reaction to his choice to ban the addictive stimulant.

“We have uplifted the ban in respect to the court order but I would like to ask the government to also put the same energy that is used to fight us in fighting hard drugs in our region,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST