RAILA ODINGA doesn’t deserve any mercy, let him cry loudly in the streets because that is what cowards do – MIGUNA MIGUNA





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has recalled the day he swore in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the People’s President in 2018 after winning the 2017 Presidential election but his victory was stolen by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Miguna faulted Raila for betraying his supporters by recognizing Uhuru as the duly elected president after the handshake.

"I swore in Raila Odinga. I gave him the power, which he deserved because he won an election, but the cowardly greedy man ran away from it and recognized an illegitimate imposter.

"That is the tragedy of Africa," Miguna stated.

According to the Canadian-based barrister, had Raila done what he advised him to do after swearing him in, things would be different for him now, and would not be crying in the streets like he is doing.

He vowed never to show any mercy to Raila because he is the architect of his own failure.

"Had Raila refused to surrender, we would have complete democracy in Kenya.

"Elections would never be questioned.

"We would have put an end to it. If Raila Odinga had done what I told him, he would not be crying in the streets today.

"Let him cry very loudly," he stated.

