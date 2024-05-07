MIGUNA MIGUNA reveals why he blocks some loudmouths on his X platform including UHURU, RAILA and RUTO

In an exclusive interview with Internet personality Oga
Obinna on Monday, Miguna, who is also a barrister based in Toronto, Canada, said
he usually blocks some people because they engage him without facts and also
insults him.
"People who are interested in discussing ideas, interrogating my ideas, or sharing ideas come and disrupt. Engaging such a person is an insult.
"Anytime I see negativity and lack of ideas I block,"
Miguna explained.
A while back, Miguna claimed that his candid truth is the
reason why he gets blocked by politicians including Azimio One Kenya Alliance
leader Raila Odinga, former president Uhuru Kenyatta, and current President
William Ruto
"I have not blocked you anyone. Ruto blocked me. Raila blocked me.
"I block those who come to my handle to abuse me. I simply
speak my mind uncompromisingly," Miguna said.
