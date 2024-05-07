Lord have mercy as Met Department warns of another extreme weather phenomenon that will hit Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley at night – Look! Is God angry with Kenya?





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Even before we finish with the ongoing heavy rainfall that has caused floods, landslides, destruction of properties, and even death, the weatherman has warned Kenyans to prepare for another extreme weather phenomenon.

In an advisory yesterday, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of cold nights in parts of the country amidst the ongoing heavy rains.

The weatherman noted that the most affected areas would be the Mt Kenya counties and parts of the Rift Valley.

As per the projections, the counties that will be extremely cold include parts of Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, and Laikipia.

The temperatures in some of these areas are expected to drop to 8 to 10 Degrees Celcius.

On the other hand, areas where the temperatures will range between 10 to 15 Degrees Celcius include parts of Nairobi County, Kiambu, Narok, Machakis, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Makueni.

Trans Nzioia, West Pokot, Kakamega, Samburu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties will also have cold nights.

Therefore, residents of the affected areas were advised to keep warm during the night and opt for warm clothes.

"Average night-time (minimum) temperatures will be low (less than 10C) over some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley," read the advisory in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST