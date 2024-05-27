RUTO now reveals why a Ksh200 million luxurious private jet was necessary for his U.S. visit as he denies overspending during the 4-day trip





Monday, May 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has denied overspending taxpayers' money in his 4-day United States of America tour.

Ruto's Sh200 million luxurious private jet to the US which was packed with freeloaders and joyriders sparked reactions online, with Kenyans accusing the president of extravagance in his travel to meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

However, speaking to VOA Africa, Ruto dismissed the rumoured amount, stating that the numbers were exaggerated. He said he was careful about spending resources.

"I think the expenditure on my trip is completely exaggerated. They actually border on ridiculous. I am very careful about the resources that I spend," said Ruto.

Ruto explained that the Kenya Kwanza government had toned down on funding to his office and other government agencies to re-channel the resources to spur the economy.

"In fact, I have cut down on funding to my office, and to different government agencies. I have reduced by 30% recurrent expenditure in this budget so that we can accommodate living within our means and we can push more resources to the realm of development, education, providing health and doing the things that matter including cash transfers to citizens," the Head of State explained.

Kenya's president's usual mode of transport out of the country is a presidential jet, a 30-year-old Fokker 70 extended range christened Harambee one with a carrying capacity of 26 passengers that can only fly five hours non-stop.

He opted for a chartered Boeing 737-700 business jet, from the Abu Dhabi-based Royal Jet group a premium private aviation company reported to have cost Kenyan taxpayers Ksh 200 million.

According to the specifications of the ultra-modern plane, it can host 34 passengers, eight of them being VIPs, and an executive bedroom, among others. The plane flies for 10 hours straight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST