RAILA is spot on RUTO and his inept government – Jubilee Youth Leader defends BABA for shredding the president

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was right to criticize President William Ruto and his government.
This
was revealed by Jubilee Party National Youth Chair Advice Mundalo, who defended the ODM
leader’s recent criticism of Ruto and his government, arguing that he has every
right to do so.
Raila
is keen to be the next chairperson of the Africa Union Commission (AUC) and
has been working closely with Ruto's administration to woo African presidents
to support his bid.
However,
his recent criticism of the Kenya Kwanza government raised eyebrows, and a
section of leaders allied to the president demanded that he apologise and
desist from 'biting the hand that's feeding him'.
Mundalo
said such an argument is misplaced as Raila was still the Opposition leader and
had not been elected as AUC chair yet.
"Raila
has every right to criticise the government because that is his work as the
leader of the opposition. He will only desist from doing so the day he will
become AUC chair," Mundalo.
He
emphasized the importance of having a strong Opposition in a democratic
country, arguing it helps to strengthen good governance.
"The
president himself is on record asking the opposition side to do its job. At no
point has he ever complained about criticism from the opposition. He is the one
who proposed to have the office of the opposition leader so that the bearer can
have resources to do the job properly," added the communication
strategist.
When
asked about whether Raila's response would rattle the President to withdraw
support from his AU bid, Mundalo said:
“The
President stands tall as an icon of Democracy operates at the highest level of
the country's governance and is therefore not petty to react to Opposition
gimmicks. He will support Raila's bid because he has a proven history of
sticking to his word without minding petty politics,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
