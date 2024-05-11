Has LINTURI bribed MPs to set him free from impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal? You won’t believe how much he has allegedly gave each MP



Saturday, May 11, 2024 – They say in Kenya, everything is possible only if you have money to grease the who is who in the republic.

This may become true for the embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi who is facing impeachment for presiding over the fake fertilizer scandal.

The impeachment motion was tabled by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka after which MPs voted to form an 11-member to investigate Linturi’s conduct and his involvement in the scandal, considering it happened in his docket.

According to sources, Linturi may have bought his freedom after allegedly bribing the committee to exonerate him.

This was revealed by celebrated City Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, who claimed that Linturi would walk away scot-free after using money to buy his freedom.

According to the lawyer, the committee, which completed investigations yesterday, will not deliver justice to Kenyans, especially the poor farmers who were duped into buying fake fertilizer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST