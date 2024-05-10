Meet JACK BAMBO, the Director of Light Uriri Academy in Migori, who stabbed his wife 10 times over infidelity - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs).

Friday, May 10, 2024 - Jack Bambo, the director of Light Uriri Academy in Migori, has been arrested in Nairobi in connection with his wife's death.

Jack stabbed his wife multiple times after he found out that she was having extra-marital affairs.

Going by social media photos and videos, Jack Bambo, also known as JB, appeared deeply in love with his wife Sheila Wegesha.

Almost all of his photos depicted him holding her.

However, amidst the joyous imagery, there was one unsettling post from Jack.

It featured somber music and the caption 'My Death.' Another caption read ‘I love you today, I love you tomorrow, Even in death.’

The couple appeared perfect on social media but behind the scenes, their marriage was rocked with infidelity claims.

It is alleged that Jack found out that his wife had an affair with two Nigerian men.

Below are photos of the businessman, who now faces murder charges.

















































The Kenyan DAILY POST.