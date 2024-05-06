RAILA in tears as OIC with nearly 30 members now back FAWZIA YUSUF for AU Chair – No wonder BABA is bitter with RUTO









Monday, May 6, 2024 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has been left with an egg on the face in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship position.

This is after more than 30 countries endorsed his rival in the race.

Raila is facing stiff competition from Somalia's candidate Fawzia Yusuf Adam.

In the latest development, Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, has disclosed that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has expressed support for Somalia’s nomination of Fawzia for the position of Chairperson of AUC for the 2025–2028 term.



Fiqi said it was a big win for Somalia, given OIC has nearly 30 African member states.



"Somalia appreciates and is grateful for the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has nearly 30 members from Africa, for taking note and endorsing Somalia's nomination of Fawzia Yusuf Adam for the position of AU Chairperson for 2025-2028," Fiqi said.

If Fawzia gets the support of the 30 African Union member states, she will be ahead of other candidates, given that the AU is made up of 55 member states.

Djibouti's Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is also eying the same position, given it is reserved for Eastern African countries.

This comes even as Raila has changed his attitude towards President William Ruto; a clear indication he knows something that we don’t.

Raila's unexpected criticism of Ruto's administration attracted responses from Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders and supporters.

Some asked the president to reconsider supporting the former prime minister in the African Union Commission chairmanship position.

