Prepare for heavy rains in the coming days as Kenya Met Dept warns of a tropical storm in Indian Ocean.





Monday, May 5, 2024 - The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country due to a tropical storm over the South-West Indian Ocean.

The department says it is monitoring tropical storm, IALY, which is likely to enhance rainfall over the western half of the country and parts of the highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi county and its environs.

Further, there is anticipated heavy rainfall off the coast of Kenya which may occasionally propagate inland.

This comes a day after the Met Dept warned of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and ocean waves from Sunday through Wednesday.

Meteorological Services Director David Gikungu said the heavy rainfall experienced over the weekend in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, is expected to continue from Sunday.

The rain is predicted to intensify until Monday evening over the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, and the Coast regions on Monday and Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST