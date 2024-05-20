MARTHA KARUA urges RUTO to respect UHURU as he continues to deny him funds despite being taxpayers’ money





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has urged current President William Ruto to start respecting retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, Karua said the former President created a culture of respecting retired presidents, which should have set an example for Ruto.

"Mwai Kibaki took power from a living president and he fostered a tradition of respecting retired presidents.

"We are demanding that Ruto should respect Uhuru Kenyatta as a retired head of state. He should accord him the respect he deserves if he expects respect from us when he retires," Karua said.

Ruto and his coterie has not been respecting the former President who served as the country’s head of state between 2013 and 2022.

Ruto’s government has withheld funds allocated to Uhuru Kenyatta’s office in the last two budgets.

According to one of the local dailies, the former President's office has not been receiving funds for new vehicles and their maintenance, which the former president takes care of from his funds, staff contracts have not been renewed and the required number has also not been met.

The office has not also been receiving funds for travel air tickets as well as allowances for his staff.

The reports say Uhuru is also forced to fuel the official vehicles with personal money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST