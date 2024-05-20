MARTHA KARUA urges RUTO to respect UHURU as he continues to deny him funds despite being taxpayers’ money

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has urged current President William Ruto to start respecting retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking
on Saturday, Karua said the former President created a culture of respecting
retired presidents, which should have set an example for Ruto.
"Mwai Kibaki took power from a living president and he fostered a tradition of respecting retired presidents.
"We are demanding that Ruto should respect Uhuru
Kenyatta as a retired head of state. He should accord him the respect he
deserves if he expects respect from us when he retires," Karua said.
Ruto and
his coterie has not been respecting the former President who served as the
country’s head of state between 2013 and 2022.
Ruto’s
government has withheld funds allocated to Uhuru Kenyatta’s office in the last
two budgets.
According
to one of the local dailies, the former President's office has not been
receiving funds for new vehicles and their maintenance, which the former
president takes care of from his funds, staff contracts have not been renewed
and the required number has also not been met.
The
office has not also been receiving funds for travel air tickets as well as
allowances for his staff.
The
reports say Uhuru is also forced to fuel the official vehicles with personal
money.
