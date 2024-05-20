Did RUTO appoint dunderheads in the government? – See what MWANAISHA CHIDZUGA said on why Kenya is sending 1000 troops to HAITI





Monday, May 20, 2024 - President William Ruto's government is full of thieves and dunderheads if Deputy Government spokesman Mwanaisha Chidzuga's remark about why the Kenya government is sending 1000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission is anything to go by.

The first batch of 200 police officers will arrive in Port Au Prince this week to assist the Haiti police battle with gangs.

Kenya is set to receive Sh 14 billion from the United States and the United Nations for sending troops to the war-torn Caribbean island.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations on Monday, Chizduga showed her incompetence after she claimed that the Kenya government would benefit financially from sending 1000 police officers to Haiti.

“We have been called to help restore peace in Haiti and it is not free.

"Kenya will get money from the exercise and the money will help because those who go to Haiti, the money they are paid, they will back and help in building the nation,” Chidzuga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST