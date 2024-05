Monday, May 13, 2024 - The Nigeria Police Force has declared UK-based socialite and blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka, wanted.

This was disclosed in a Special Police Gazette on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

According to the Gazette, the blogger is wanted by the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, for murder, abduction, cyber-stalking, injurious falsehood, threat to life and extortion.

A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to her arrest, the gazette read.