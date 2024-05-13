Disabled man's chopped up body found burning in suitcase after row with carer







Monday, May 13, 2024 - A disabled man’s body has been found burning in a suitcase after a row with his carer.

His chopped-up body was discovered under the Austerlitz Bridge in central Paris, close to the Gare de Lyon station.

Witnesses saw a fire in a bin under the bridge at 2am on Saturday, May 11, which was put out by firefighters who then spotted a suitcase.

Inside the suitcase, they found the body of a man whose limbs had all been amputated.

A source told Le Parisien: “The body was complete but in several pieces.”

A few hours later, a 34-year-old man handed himself in to the police and confessed to killing him.

It is alleged that he told them that he was a carer for the victim and they had had an argument.

French prosecutors have opened an “intentional homicide” investigation. They have not yet released the identities of the victim or the man who handed himself in.