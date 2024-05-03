Please save another LADY’s marriage by saying no to that married man – JARED OUNDO advises Kenyan LADIES







Friday, May 3, 2024 - The National Coordinator and Secretary General of the United SMEs Association of Kenya, Jared Oundo, has got people talking after he advised women to save marriages by turning down advances by married men.

“Sister please save another woman’s marriage by saying no to that married man. Thank you in advance for being a good girl,” the author wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April30, 2024.





The post has since generated mixed reactions from Kenyans with many saying that it's not the responsibility of women to save other people's marriage.

“Dear married men, you owe your wife fidelity, stay loyal like a good, wonderful man does,” one NyakwarAgoro wrote on Thursday.