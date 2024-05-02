Two ladies believed to be notorious Mpesa fraudsters sprinkled with sewage water after they stole Ksh 90,000 at an Mpesa outlet in Githurai 45 (VIDEO)





Friday, May 3, 2024 - Two ladies believed to be notorious Mpesa fraudsters targeting unsuspecting agents along Thika Road were caught red-handed after defrauding an Mpesa agent of Ksh 90,000 in Githurai 45.

Members of the public ganged up against the suspected fraudsters and threatened to lynch them.

A video shared on social media shows a man sprinkling the two with sewage water as members of the public cheer him.

The suspects pleaded for mercy in vain as the mob bayed for their blood.

Watch the video shared by an eyewitness.

Two ladies believed to be notorious Mpesa fraudsters sprinkled with sewage water after they stole Ksh 90,000 at an Mpesa outlet in Githurai 45 pic.twitter.com/qOoeYqEvv1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.