Friday, May 3, 2024 - A man has warned women on social media of the impact of showing off their beauty to thousands of men online.

He took to X to issue the warning.

He wrote:

“What a woman doesn't realise When she exposes her beauty to hundreds of thousands of men through social media is that she's actually ruining her chances of finding a good husband because a righteous man is not interested in a woman who exposes her beauty for just everyone to see.”