Please keep off Mt Kenya region!!– GACHAGUA tells RIFT VALLEY leaders led by FAROUK and SUDI





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged senior Rift Valley leaders to stop interfering with the affairs of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during fundraising for a women empowerment program in Kesses, Uasin Gishu on Saturday, the DP accused a section of leaders of scheming to determine who the next leaders would be in Mt Kenya.

But in an apparent warning to the leaders, the DP said their bid is an exercise in futility as the Mt Kenya politics is more complex than they think.

“I want to request the Rift Valley leaders to note that we supported the President willingly because we loved doing so and we will continue doing so. But we ask for respect; don't dare plan the politics of Mt Kenya and its leadership".

Gachagua said the Rift Valley leaders should focus on their region's politics instead of Mt Kenya, adding that they will never contemplate choosing leaders for the region.

The DP asked the Rift Valley leaders to focus on helping President William Ruto to deliver on his campaign promises, saying continuous politicking would make him a failure.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet are among those who are accused of trying to destabilize the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.