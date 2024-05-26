Gloves off as GACHAGUA links RUTO to a cartel of politicians who are trying to divide the Mt Kenya region





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indirectly linked his boss, President William Ruto, to a cartel of politicians trying to divide the Mt Kenya region.

Addressing residents of Kesses, Uasin Gishu on Saturday, the DP accused a section of leaders from the Rift Valley region who are close to President William Ruto of sowing seeds of discord in the Mt Kenya region.

The DP said the leaders have teamed up with youthful leaders from the Mt Kenya region to scheme to take power.

"The problem is a few leaders from this region (Rift Valley) who have proximity to the president ndo wanakoroga siasa ya huko kwetu, kudanganya watu waanze kupanga mambo ya 2032.

"That is the problem there," Gachagua said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and President William Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet are among those who are accused of trying to destabilize the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

