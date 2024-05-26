GACHAGUA praises RUTO for striking deals worth Sh 1 trillion during his tour of the United States





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised President William Ruto after he concluded his five-day tour of the United States, where he struck deals worth Sh 1 trillion with the U.S. government.

On Saturday, Gachagua called Ruto's tour successful, saying the President affirmed his great leadership skills among the League of Nations.

The DP added that the country has earned huge respect globally for raising its profile during the visit to the U.S.

"We are proud of our President. His visit to the United States has earned a lot of fortune that will be beneficial to our country. He has brought respect and honour to our country," the DP said.

Gachagua spoke when he attended the ordination of Rt Reverend John Kiplimo Lelei as Auxiliary Bishop of Eldoret Catholic Diocese at Mother of Apostles Seminary in Eldoret town.

The Ordination was presided over by Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Archbishop Hubertus Van Megen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.