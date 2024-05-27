Please don’t drag KQ into your expensive trip to the United States – RAILA ODINGA’s man tells RUTO over Ksh 200 million 'hustler’s jet'





Monday, May 27, 2024 - A close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto to stop dragging Kenya Airways (KQ) into the cost of his trip to the United States of America.

In a statement on X, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo claimed President Ruto's trip to the U.S. was extravagant, arguing that many other heads of state travel cheaper.

"Mr President, let it be said clearly! Your USA trip was extravagant!

"Many heads of state travel cheaper! Worst of all, you then drag a limping KQ into it!"Amollo stated

President William Ruto on Sunday sparked a debate while responding to questions regarding the cost of his trip to the U.S. when he argued that it was cheaper to charter a plane compared to using Kenya Airways.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to the USA.

"As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in doing so, the cost was less than travelling on KQ,” Ruto said.

The President hired a private jet to take him and his family for a cost of sh 200 million which was paid by taxpayers,

