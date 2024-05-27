Good News as a team is formed to reconcile RUTO and GACHAGUA – See who is leading the team to state house





Monday, May 27, 2024 - A team has been formed to reconcile President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who are heading for a bitter fallout over the 2032 succession battle.

Speaking in the Kesses constituency last Friday, Gachagua alleged a plan by Ruto’s lieutenants to cause division in the Mt Kenya region to dethrone him as Mt Kenya region's political kingpin ahead of the 2032 presidential election.

However, Ruto's allies accuse Gachagua of being a bully and arrogant, working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, being behind the Limuru 3 conference, and pushing the one man-one vote-one shilling agenda which they termed as divisive and retrogressive.

Following the war of words, a team has been formed to reconcile Ruto and Gachagua who are becoming bitter political rivals.

A senator who has been acting as the go-between the President and Gachagua, has organized a delegation of elders from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley to visit the Statehouse once the head of state returns from his USA tour as part of the efforts to reconcile them.

For the last two months, DP Gachagua has been standing on shaky ground as politicians allied to President Ruto continue to undermine his authority as the second in command.

One of Gachagua’s open critics, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, speaking yesterday, said the DP must learn to respect all leaders, irrespective of their standing in society, and embrace national unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST