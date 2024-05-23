PHOTOs of the palatial homes that former Nairobi Chief Finance Officer JIMMY KIAMBA has lost to EACC - EACC has also seized Ksh 113.9 million in his bank accounts.





Thursday, 23 May 2024 - The Supreme Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to seize Sh113.9 million cash in the bank belonging to former Nairobi Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Kiamba and 7 prime properties in Runda, Dennis Pritt Road and South C in Nairobi with an estimated value of over Ksh 500 Million.

The court dismissed Kiamba’s final attempt to appeal the Court of Appeal decision which had affirmed the High Court’s finding that he and his associates were in possession of unexplained wealth.

Kiamba had moved to the Appellate Court seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision that he had unexplained assets.

Jimmy Kiamba was earning Sh90,000 as Chief Finance Officer.

After five years only, he had accumulated over half a billion in wealth.

See photos of his palatial mansions that have been seized.

















