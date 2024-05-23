Woman shares how her mum disobeying their father saved them after his death







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A woman has shared how her mother's disobedience saved her family after her father's death.

She explained that her father objected to her mother working.

However, her mother disobeyed him and chose to leave while she built her career.

Her parents reconciled three years later while the woman continued building a successful law practice.

Her father died shortly after and she said it was her mother's law practice that prevented them from begging when her late father's extended family tried to make them suffer.

Read her story below.