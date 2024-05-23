Influencer, JASMINE YONG's son, 2, drowns after leaving hotel room for pool while mum and dad took a nap







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - An influencer’s son drowned in a pool after he wandered outside of his parent’s hotel room as they slept.

Jasmine Yong revealed that during a Mother’s Day stay at a hotel on May 11, her 2-year-old son Enzo had drowned in the hotel’s indoor pool while she and her husband were asleep in the room next door.

In the translated caption, she explained that the family had decided to relax at one point.

She wrote, “As always, [Enzo] snuggled up next to us and drank milk before falling asleep.”



However, when the couple woke up from their nap, Enzo was nowhere in sight.

“When I woke up, I found that he was not next to me,” she wrote, adding that she sensed something was amiss when she saw that “the originally locked door of the indoor swimming pool had been opened.”

When she walked into the next room, she saw Enzo floating in the pool, unresponsive.

They took him out of the water and tried to perform CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

She added that they couldn’t contact the hotel due to a “poor network” connection.

“We hurriedly ran to the hotel lobby with the baby in our arms and asked the hotel staff to help call an ambulance and provide first aid until the ambulance arrived,” she continued.

“Half an hour after being sent to the hospital for rescue, the baby finally recovered his heartbeat but was still in a coma.”

Unfortunately, she revealed that Enzo died from insufficient oxygen supply, leading his heartbeat to stop.

She concluded her post, “Our baby Enzo has become a happy little angel.”

“Thanks for everyone’s prayers and blessings,” she added, pleading to her 472,000 followers not to “exaggerate, quote out of context, or make things out of nothing.”





The caption accompanied a carousel of photos from what seemed to be a memorial held for her late son, which included a video of guests releasing balloons to the sky as well as pictures of colorful drawings Enzo once made.

Yong first began sharing the harrowing series of posts on 16 May when she told her followers that her son was “in the intensive care unit” without sharing any details of what happened to him.

She asked for her followers to send prayers her son’s way, writing: “We need everyone’s strength and blessings to pray that Enzo will wake up quickly and come back home.”

The influencer is known for her lifestyle content and adventures with her young family.

She and her husband, fellow influencer Lim Kong Wang, would often post loving videos of sweet moments with their son and even ran an account dedicated to him.