Pesa iko! A wealthy Kenyan has already imported a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J250 2024 ahead of its official launch next month (PHOTO).





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - As millions of Kenyans complain about harsh economic times, there are a few elite Kenyans who are swimming in money.

A case in point is this wealthy Kenyan who was spotted cruising around in a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado J250 2024 in Nairobi Central Business District.

The multi-million car will be officially launched on 15th June 2024.

Renowned Radio Jambo presenter Gidi shared the photo on his Facebook page, sparking reactions among his followers, most of whom are facing harsh economic times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST