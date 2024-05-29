NJERI embarrasses her baby daddy, a top CEO in the country, on social media as she accuses him of being a deadbeat dad - Fear Kikuyu women.





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Communication consultant and X user, Njeri Thorne, has embarrassed her child’s father, Joseph Wambembe Sitati, in public over unpaid child support.

She claims that Sitati, a former Head of Finance at Mastermind Tobacco, goes for months without paying the monthly child support.

The court had ordered him to be paying a monthly child support of Ksh 30,000 after she sued him.

Sitati recently moved to court seeking gagging orders against his toxic baby mama.

He argued that she was tainting his image and affecting his job prospects by calling him a deadbeat.

The move angered Njeri, prompting her to wash his dirty linen in public.

Check out her series of tweets attacking her baby daddy.



















