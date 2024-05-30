"I will not trade this 5 years of genuine love for anything" REGINA DANIELS writes following her 5th wedding anniversary







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Regina Daniels has said that the past 5 years of her life married to Ned Nwoko have been the best years of her life.

She added that it was "worth it".

The actress took to Instagram a day after celebrating her 5th wedding anniversary as the last wife of her much older politician husband.

She shared another clip from her anniversary dinner with her husband.

In the caption, she wrote: "My 5 years anniversary dinner date was amazing.

"I will not trade this 5 years of genuine love for anything.

"The absolute best 5 years of my life was worth it.

"Naysayers can say, lovers can say, the truth remains... We will still be here ijn. AMEN."