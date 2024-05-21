Forex trader, KENYAN PRINCE, exposed for flaunting fake life on social media after his Mercedes Benz was repossessed - VIDEO exposes him badly (WATCH).





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Controversial forex trader Raymond Omosa alias Kenyan Prince has been left with an egg on his face after he was exposed for flaunting a fake life on social media.

A social media user shared a video of Kenyan Prince’s Mercedes Benz that had been repossessed for defaulting loan, days after he flaunted wads of cash on social media.

He had bought the Benz on loan from a car dealer in Mombasa and failed to pay a balance of Ksh 1 Million.

The auctioneers repossessed the car and took it to the dealer.

It is alleged that Kenyan Prince is a notorious fraudster masquerading as a forex trader.

He hires flashy cars to lure his victims.









Watch the video of his Mercedes Benz that was repossessed.

