Champions League Final: match prediction Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

This tournament promises to be an exciting football event when the two title-winning teams, Borussia and Real, meet on the pitch. This match will be the culmination of a season that is already full of drama and surprising twists and turns.

What are Borussia Dortmund's chances

Borussia Dortmund finished the current season in great form. The team has shown stable results both in the national championship and on the international stage.

In attack, Erling Holand stands out, who continues to show incredible performance. In defence, the team has also strengthened, which has noticeably reduced the number of goals conceded.

Coach Edin Terzic has proven to be a competent tactician, able to adapt to different styles of play. His tactical decisions and ability to motivate the team play an important role in Borussia Dortmund's success.

Terzic is able to set the team up for important matches and distribute the players' strengths correctly.

Borussia Dortmund's chances of winning the final are realistic, although not unconditional. Much will depend on the condition of the main participants, the tactical decisions of the coaching staff, and the team's ability to cope with the pressure of such an important match.

If Borussia Dortmund can utilise their strengths and minimise mistakes, they have a good chance of taking home the trophy.

What are Real Madrid's chances?

Real Madrid is traditionally considered one of the strongest clubs in the world, with a rich history of success in the Champions League. This season, the team under Carlo Ancelotti has shown outstanding play in the group stage and playoffs, confidently passing their opponents. The Madrid squad features such stars as Vinicius Junior making them incredibly dangerous in attack.

Conclusion

Most football analysts are inclined to believe that the match will be tense and possibly decided in extra time or even in a penalty shootout. Real have a slight advantage due to their experience and stability in key games, but Borussia Dortmund can surprise due to their aggressive attacking play and motivation of young players.