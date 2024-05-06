Palatial houses completely submerged in flood water in Runda as Karura forest reclaims its hived off land - Nature is brutal (VIDEO).





Tuesday, May 7, 20234 - Eliud Mathu/Glory Road residents in Runda were forced to use boats after their palatial houses were submerged in flood water, following the heavy rains pounding different parts of the country.

The palatial houses worth millions of shillings are built on riparian land hived off from Karura Forest.

A video shared on social media shows some residents using boats to try and access their houses.

Others were forced to find accommodation elsewhere.

Residents of Runda have since united to form a crisis committee to address the flooding situation that has left families marooned in their homes and roads impassable.

Speaking to CNN's Larry Madowo, Isaac Gitoho, an engineer and former chairman of the Runda Association, said eight areas within the upscale neighborhood have been flooded.

“We formed a crisis committee to address the situation we are facing. We have eight areas that have been flooded, families are marooned in their homes. We must empathize with them,” Gitoho emphasized.

Gitoho, a long-time resident of Runda, said he has never seen such a calamity in this posh estate having lived for over 25 years in the area.

“I have lived in Runda for over 25 years and we have never experienced such kind of flooding,” he said.

He pointed out that some homeowners in Runda had encroached upon riparian land, exacerbating the flooding woes.

