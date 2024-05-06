Wealthy mzungu man who dumped his Russian wife and married a Kikuyu lady is living in abject poverty after she took all his wealth - He narrates his story (VIDEO).

Narrating his
emotional story to Afrimax English, the poverty-stricken man, identified as Alexander, disclosed that he previously served as a children’s
doctor in Russia, earning a monthly income ranging between $3000 to $4500 over
a span of 23 years.
“My life was thriving, and I had all the trappings of
success, but I felt a void until I met my first wife, who was Russian. We tied
the knot and enjoyed a blissful union,” he said.
However, discord emerged between Alexander and his
wife, culminating in their separation.
In an attempt to combat the depression stemming from
the divorce, he embarked on a journey across various regions of the globe in
search of solace.
His travels eventually led him to numerous parts of
Africa.
“While in Kenya, I met a girl there, and I fell in
love with her right away,” he said.
As their love blossomed, Alexander realized that the
lady could emerge as the perfect wife, and they eventually wedded and had their
first child while in Russia.
Over time, Alexander decided to sell his belongings in
Russia and embark on a tour to Kenya to begin a new life.
“We sold all our possessions and moved to Kenya. The
money we got from selling everything was so substantial that we didn’t have to
worry about financial problems,” Alexander said.
As they embarked on their journey to start a fresh
life in Kenya, his wife had a different idea of investing all the money they had
amassed in Russia.
“We bought 500 chickens, 20 pigs, and 20 goats. I felt
secure because I had left my previous job to start this business,” Alexander
claimed.
He alleges that things quickly deteriorated after they
set up the business which failed terribly.
“We also bought a large plot where we built a big
house. When I saw all the losses we were accumulating, I started to blame
myself intensely,” he continued.
He says he regretted all the decisions he had made as
his situation worsened when his wife started acting negatively.
The man claims he divorced his wife but later realized
that she had deceived him and sold all his belongings.
He now works at a mjengo site for survival as he
navigates life in poverty.
Life has taken a toll on him and at times, he sleeps hungry.
Listen to his story.
