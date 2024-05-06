PAUL KIPKEMEI, a cousin to prominent lawyer KIPCHUMBA KARORI, goes missing after he was abducted by mysterious men in Ngong - CCTV cameras captured the kidnapping incident.





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A young Kalenjin man identified as Paul Kipkemei, a cousin to prominent lawyer Kipchumba Karori, has gone missing after he was abducted by mysterious men in Ngong on Saturday.

The kidnapping incident took place next to Delta petrol station.

Three men reportedly pulled up in a cream Prado J120 Series and a Toyota Fiedler and kidnapped Kipkemei.

His whereabouts remain unknown even as police launch investigations.

Kipkemei’s photos have been circulated on social media as the search continues.

Cases of young Kalenjin men being abducted have been on the rise, despite President William Ruto's promise to end abduction of Kenyans by suspected police officers and state agents.

It is not clear whether Kipkemei was involved in criminal activities.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.