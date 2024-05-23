Hatutaki ndoa ya machozi! Mt. Kenya leaders now beg RUTO to server links with GACHAGUA if the chemistry between them has ended





Friday, May 24, 2024 – Embakasi North MP James Gakuya is breathing fire over the alleged fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Gakuya warned Ruto that things may never end will if he continues to disrespect Gachagua.

Gakuya hit out at the Head of State, accusing him of alienating Gachagua, who he argues remains to be the region's kingpin.

The lawmaker, as a result, challenged Ruto to end his partnership with the DP if it was no longer beneficial for both.

This comes after Gachagua retreated to Nyeri where he underwent intense fasting for seven days following rumours of their fallout.

"The counter is simple, it is either the marriage materialised and moved on or if there are difficulties, people part.

"It is not cast on stone that it is permanent. There is no permanent enmity or friendship in politics," Gakuya argued.

"If you think that (the DP) has become a burden, then there comes an element of betrayal, at that time, you decide what is next."

In his opinion, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch revealed that the alliance between Ruto and Gachagua was forced.

"The choice of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate was forced and not made out of free will.

"Uhuru warned Kenyans that he knows Ruto more than we do, and there’s a late realization of who we are dealing with," he stated.

