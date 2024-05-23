One dead, many injured on London-Singapore flight after turbulence hit mid-flight

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A 73-year-old British man has died and more than 30 other people have been injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London which was hit by severe turbulence.
The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to
Bangkok, making an emergency landing at 15:45 local time (08:45 GMT).
Passengers said the aircraft suddenly dropped - and people
and objects were thrown around the cabin.
The flight was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew,
Singapore Airlines said.
It offered its deepest condolences to the family of the
deceased, who has yet to be named.
“I was covered in coffee,” Andrew from London told BBC 5
Live. “During the few seconds of the plane dropping there was an awful
screaming and what sounded like a thud."
Andrew said once the turbulence had settled he had been able
to help a woman "screaming in agony" who had a "gash on her
head".
Andrew says passengers are being kept in a special part of
the airport in Bangkok.
"I will get on another flight, these are very rare
occurrences," he said.
Another passenger told Reuters news agency the aircraft
suddenly started "tilting up and there was shaking".
"So I started bracing for what was happening, and very
suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing
seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling," 28-year-old student
Dzafran Azmir said.
"Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins
overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and
broke straight through it."
The airline said 31 people who were on board the plane had
been taken to hospital.
"The remaining passengers and crew are being examined
and given treatment where necessary at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in
Bangkok."
The statement added that the airline was working with Thai
authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers, and was sending a team
to Bangkok to provide any additional help needed.
Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency
teams to Suvarnabhumi Airport. Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat
said the government would provide assistance to the passengers and their
families.
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident
onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to
Singapore," he posted in a statement on Facebook.
