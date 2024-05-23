GACHAGUA was not first choice for RUTO’s running mate – UDA MP adds petrol to the fire amid bitter fallout









Thursday, May 23, 2024 – The alleged fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has taken a new turn.

This is after Embakasi North MP James Gakuya revealed that Gachagua was not Mt Kenya region's first choice to join Ruto as his running mate.

The lawmaker, who is part of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, revealed that the region's leaders and elders had their sights on Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

He further noted that during a retreat in Nanyuki, they sat Nyoro down and asked him if he wanted the position.

However, Nyoro turned the opportunity down forcing the group to turn to Rigathi Gachagua as their last option since they had no other choice.

"Ndindi was in the same team with Honourable Rigathi and we asked him when the President was looking for a running mate, 'Are you ready Ndindi to go for the running mate then we play the mechanism and ask the President to give you the support from Murang'a area?" Gakuya stated

"We were in Nanyuki and he stated clearly that he was not interested and he just wanted to go to Kiharu and that was when we moved to the other candidate."

Gachagua's choice was, however, not devoid of its challenges which pitted the DP against Kithure Kindiki, who was reportedly angling for the same position.

In his opinion, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch revealed that the alliance between Ruto and Gachagua was forced.

"The choice of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate was forced and not made out of free will.

"Uhuru warned Kenyans that he knows Ruto more than we do, and there’s a late realization of who we are dealing with," he stated.

