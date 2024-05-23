GACHAGUA was not first choice for RUTO’s running mate – UDA MP adds petrol to the fire amid bitter fallout

Thursday, May 23, 2024 – The alleged fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has taken a new turn.
This is after Embakasi North MP James Gakuya revealed that
Gachagua was not Mt Kenya region's first choice to join Ruto as his running
mate.
The lawmaker, who is part of the ruling United Democratic
Alliance (UDA) party, revealed that the region's leaders and elders had their
sights on Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.
He further noted that during a retreat in Nanyuki, they sat
Nyoro down and asked him if he wanted the position.
However, Nyoro turned the opportunity down forcing the group
to turn to Rigathi Gachagua as their last option since they had no other
choice.
"Ndindi was in the same team with Honourable Rigathi
and we asked him when the President was looking for a running mate, 'Are you
ready Ndindi to go for the running mate then we play the mechanism and ask the
President to give you the support from Murang'a area?" Gakuya stated
"We were in Nanyuki and he stated clearly that he was
not interested and he just wanted to go to Kiharu and that was when we moved to
the other candidate."
Gachagua's choice was, however, not devoid of its
challenges which pitted the DP against Kithure Kindiki, who was reportedly
angling for the same position.
In his opinion, Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch revealed that the
alliance between Ruto and Gachagua was forced.
"The choice of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate was forced and not made out of free will.
"Uhuru warned Kenyans that he
knows Ruto more than we do, and there’s a late realization of who we are
dealing with," he stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments