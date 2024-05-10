Nine-year-old boy stabs pupil,10, to death on their way home from school in South Africa







Friday, May 10, 2024 - A nine-year-old boy stabbed a 10-year-old boy to death after they got into a fight while on their way home from school in Brandfort, Free State, South Africa.

South African Police Service (SAPS) Free State spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, who confirmed the incident on Friday, May 10, 2024, said the nine-year-old boy went to his house to retrieve a knife, returned and stabbed the deceased to death.

“It is alleged that two schoolboys, from different schools, were on their way to their respective homes on 08 May 2024 at about 16:00 when a fight reportedly broke out between them,” he said.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the nine-year-old boy went to get a knife from his home nearby and returned, stabbing the 10-year-old boy.

"Police were informed about the incident and upon arrival, found a 10-year-old boy still in school uniform lying inside the ambulance with a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

"The paramedics pointed out a silver stainless steel knife with a black handle on the ground.

"The boy was certified dead at the scene in one of the streets of Nomzamo Park, Majwemasweu, Brandfort. The mother identified the deceased as her son.

“Both are Grade 4 learners in different primary schools in Brandfort. An inquest has been registered and the nine-year-old child was handed over to his parents to be referred to social workers.” he added.

Also confirming the incident, the Free State Education MEC, Makalo Mohale, identified the deceased as Kamogelo Leepile, a learner at WSM Malotle Primary School in Brandfort.

This incident happened in full view of other learners who were on their way home.

Mohale said that Kamogelo Leepile was stabbed three times by the grade 4 learner from Monamodi Primary School.

The Free State Education Spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the suspect who according to his mother, has complained of consistent bullying by the deceased and his brother was taken to the police station on Thursday morning 9 May.

MEC Mohale has called on schools to be safe spaces for both learners and teachers.

Mohale said the incident can only be described as “ abhorrent and travesty “.'

“We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct including bullying and relentlessly appeal to parents in assisting to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment.”

Psycho-social services have been sent to both schools to provide counselling.