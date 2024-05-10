OPRAH WINFREY apologizes for promoting diet culture







Friday, May 10, 2024 - Billionaire media personality, Oprah Winfrey has apologized over the role she played in promoting the “diet culture”.

The talk show legend opened up about her influence in the weight loss industry during a 3-hour live special for WeightWatchers this week and she owned the fact that she'd been feeding into this unhealthy trend for years.

Oprah said;

"I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture. Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online. I’ve been a major contributor to it."

She admitted this fixation on weight set an unrealistic standard for her audience over the course of decades, which she nor anyone else could uphold.

Oprah herself has admitted to using weight-loss medication to aid in her 40-pound transformation. She even stepped down from the WW board earlier this year, to avoid a conflict of interest as the company made its way into the weight-loss med game.