Actor MARLON WAYANS says his mother is the reason he never got married because he never wanted her to be jealous of the woman in his life







Friday, May 10, 2024 - Marlon Wayans has revealed that his late mother, Elvira Wayans, is the reason he never got married.

The 51-year-old American actor said he made a commitment to make his late mother the No. 1 woman in his life, and he stuck to it until she died in 2020 at 81.

The comedian told The New York Times in an interview that he chose to never get married because he wanted to prioritize his relationship with his mother.

“My mother’s death broke me. It shattered me into a million pieces, because that was my girl,” he said. “I never got married, because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman. I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.”

When pressed to confirm that his mother was the reason he never got married, Marlon Wayans responded “absolutely,” before adding that she was “one of five reasons.”

He said: “Mom was very needy. I told my mother on her deathbed, ‘I never got married because I always wanted you to be my No. 1 girl.’ Those were my last words. I said, ‘Take that to heaven with you.’”

Marlon Wayans shares two children, sons Kai and Shawn, with former longtime partner Angelica Zackery.

In March this year, he confirmed that he had welcomed a now-1-year-old daughter.

The comedian’s parents, Elvira and Howell, had 10 children, many of whom are entertainers. Howell Wayans died last year at 86.

Marlon Wayans, who famously appeared on “In Living Color” and “The Wayans Bros.,” is the youngest of his siblings.

In 2020, Marlon Wayans paid tribute to his mother on what would have been her 82nd birthday.

“You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you, ” he wrote.