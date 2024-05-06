NICOLAS CAGE’s son, WESTON, accused of beating his mom CHRISTINA FULTON







Monday, May 6, 2024 - Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Cage, has been accused of hitting his mom, Christina Fulton, as she was seen out with a black eye and several facial bruises.

On Sunday, May 5, sources told TMZ that Weston was named a suspect in a battery report involving his mother following an incident that occurred at Fulton’s Los Angeles home on April 28.

The mother and son’s alleged brawl started as a verbal altercation before quickly getting physical, a source told the outlet.

First responders were called to the actress’ home but she wasn’t taken to the hospital.

According to the outlet, law enforcement is determining whether the case will be deemed as a felony battery.

However, no arrests have been made as Weston, 33, was gone by the time cops arrived.





Sources close to Fulton, 56, say she was asked to help her son through an “emotional moment” and had him over to console him, TMZ reported.

However, the outlet was told that Fulton denied the allegations of a fight and requested privacy.

On Sunday, Fulton was photographed at a parking meter with bruises all over her face, snaps obtained by the outlet showed.

While the bruise under her eye was highly noticeable, there appeared to be yellow marks on her cheeks and forehead that were fading.

Fulton and her son Weston were most recently working together to sue his estranged wife, Hila Arounian, for allegedly embezzling $100,000 and filing a “fraudulent restraining order” to stop Weston's parents, Fulton and Nicolas Cage, from seeing Weston’s twin daughters.





While they filed separate motions, the November 2023 lawsuit by Fulton alleged Arounian, who married Weston in 2018, was “emotionally abusive” and manipulative toward Weston to the point where he alienated himself from his family.

Weston alleged in his lawsuit that Arounian took “advantage” of him while he was in recovery from “mental health issues.”

Arounian declined to comment at the time. The former couple share daughters Cyress and Venice. Weston also is the father to Lucian and Sorin from previous relationships.