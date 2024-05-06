RAILA ODINGA summons KISII and MIGORI ODM leaders after goons disrupted ceremonies over the weekend including a funeral





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has summoned elected leaders from Kisii and Migori Counties for causing violence in separate incidents over the weekend.

In Migori County, violence erupted during the burial of former Migori Governor’s aide Caspal Obiero’s wife and his child on Friday, where ODM goons clashed with UDA counterparts.

In a statement condemning the incident, including that which happened Friday at a funeral service in Migori, the party has instructed the leaders to appear at the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House in Nairobi on May 8.

They are expected to explain their roles in the two incidents.

“Via this statement, the party summons all elected and nominated leaders present at these two functions to appear before the party leadership to explain their role, if any, in these unfortunate events,” the statement signed by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna reads.

During the fundraiser held at Etono grounds in Bomachoge Borabu, police were forced to lob teargas canisters at the pulpit.

The fundraiser had brought together five PAG churches and was attended by six MPs from across the political divide.

The fundraiser was being presided over by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who is also the Chief Whip at the National Assembly.

ODM MPs Obadiah Barongo and Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi were in attendance.

Others in attendance were MPs Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Patrick Osero (Borabu), and several pro-UDA ward reps.

The Kenyan DAILY POST