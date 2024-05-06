RAILA ODINGA summons KISII and MIGORI ODM leaders after goons disrupted ceremonies over the weekend including a funeral

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has summoned elected leaders from Kisii and Migori Counties for causing violence in separate incidents over the weekend.
In Migori
County, violence erupted during the burial of former Migori Governor’s aide
Caspal Obiero’s wife and his child on Friday, where ODM goons clashed with UDA
counterparts.
In a statement condemning the
incident, including that which happened Friday at a funeral service in Migori,
the party has instructed the leaders to appear at the party’s headquarters at
Chungwa House in Nairobi on May 8.
They are expected to explain
their roles in the two incidents.
“Via this statement, the party
summons all elected and nominated leaders present at these two functions to
appear before the party leadership to explain their role, if any, in these
unfortunate events,” the statement signed by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna reads.
During the fundraiser held at
Etono grounds in Bomachoge Borabu, police were forced to lob teargas canisters
at the pulpit.
The fundraiser had brought
together five PAG churches and was attended by six MPs from across the
political divide.
The fundraiser was being
presided over by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who is also the Chief Whip
at the National Assembly.
ODM MPs Obadiah Barongo and
Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi were in attendance.
Others in attendance were MPs
Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North) Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Patrick
Osero (Borabu), and several pro-UDA ward reps.
