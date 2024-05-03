More disasters on the way as RUTO warns Kenyans of Cyclone Hidaya set to hit Coastal region – Prepare for impact





Friday, May 3, 2024 – Kenyans have been warned to be alert and prepare for another possible disaster.

This is after it emerged that a huge cyclone was headed to the Kenyan Coast and may have a devastating effect.

President William Ruto's Cabinet was briefed on the looming disaster and warned Kenyans to prepare for impact.

During the Cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi, the President and Cabinet Secretaries were briefed on measures to protect Kenyans from the floods that have rocked most parts of the country.

"The Cabinet was briefed on the weather forecast for the next three months, which shows that average to above-average rains will continue in all parts of the country. Consequently, flooding is expected in low-lying areas as are landslides and mudslides," the dispatch read in part.

"Crucially, the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves, and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean."

This was the second time in a week that Ruto convened a Cabinet meeting to deliberate on extra measures to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding, mudslides, and landslides in many parts of the country.

To help close to 200,000 households that have been affected by floods, the Cabinet noted that the government would continue distributing food and non-food items.

The exercise is being done in partnership with non-governmental organisations and other charity entities.

Kenyans were further commended for obeying an earlier directive to evacuate from riparian lands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST