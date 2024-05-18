NDINDI NYORO is dirty and uncouth like the rest of Kenyan politicians - See what he did to KISE students at SAFARI PARK





Saturday, May 17, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro is a very dirty and uncouth politician, going by how he treated students of Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE).

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Nyoro had invited over 250 students to the Safari Park Hotel where he was to address them and buy them dinner.

Initially, during the planning session, Ndindi told the students to utilize their resources, and when he came, he would sort the bills and facilitate student leaders, and refund all expenses.

However, when he came, Nyoro, who is the chairman of the National Assembly Budget Committee, gave the talk and when he finished, he sneaked through the back door and left the students stranded.

“Imagine he came, gave his talk, and sneaked out without honoring the promise, leaving us stranded.

" You can imagine most of our students' leaders sought refuge at KISE because we didn't have a place to sleep, having used all our resources to plan for that meeting...

"Actually, the Principal of the School Mr. Norman Kiogora didn't want us to spend there despite being paid to allow a political function there,” One student told Nyakundi.

